Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 3,911 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 111.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $690,308,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after buying an additional 3,632,317 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,078,000 after buying an additional 3,313,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $423,844,000 after buying an additional 2,859,568 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

NYSE:TJX opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

