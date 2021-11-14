Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 7,587 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Orange by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORAN shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

