Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 5,979 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 123,931 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $20.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.