Savior LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Savior LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,101,000. 55I LLC increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,012,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,820,000 after buying an additional 333,511 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 265.6% in the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 283,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after buying an additional 205,603 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 175,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,656,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,805,000 after acquiring an additional 85,081 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $54.98.

