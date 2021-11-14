Samuel L. Shimer Acquires 11,611 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Samuel L. Shimer acquired 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $18,461.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ HGBL opened at $1.60 on Friday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 85,555 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 800,605 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 389,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 41,795 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 837.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 222,601 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

