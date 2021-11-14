Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $1,051,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $371.23 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $238.09 and a 1-year high of $372.11. The firm has a market cap of $234.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

