Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,736 shares during the quarter. Hexcel comprises about 1.4% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $88,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HXL opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

