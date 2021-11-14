Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys 222 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,262,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $260.02 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.46. The stock has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.86.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

