Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 223,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,155,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APD stock opened at $310.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.90. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

