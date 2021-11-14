Sakura Bloom Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $595,618.57 and approximately $103,960.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000024 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $542.12 or 0.00851347 BTC.

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

