SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a market capitalization of $41.87 million and $673,229.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00072204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00073883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00096681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,696.84 or 1.00519295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.74 or 0.07096893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

