Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.75. 2,787,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,739. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.43. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.