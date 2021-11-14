S4 Capital’s (SFOR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 875 ($11.43).

SFOR opened at GBX 673 ($8.79) on Wednesday. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 783.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 680.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -149.56.

In related news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,770.66 ($25,830.49). Also, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total transaction of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34).

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

