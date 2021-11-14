RxSight’s (RXST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.73% from the stock’s previous close.

RXST has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ RXST traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 59,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,923. The company has a current ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RxSight has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($2.56). The company had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RxSight will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

