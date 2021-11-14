Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $21.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:RSI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 774,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,697. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 76.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

