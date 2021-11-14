Royal Bank of Canada Trims Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Target Price to $9.00

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Paysafe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

Paysafe stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Paysafe by 25.3% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 494,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paysafe by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Paysafe by 52.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

