Royal Bank of Canada Sells 58,312 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,312 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,662 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,465 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 173.1% in the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,381,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,356 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,164,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

DNB opened at $20.25 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.