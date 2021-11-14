Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BSFFF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Basic-Fit from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BSFFF opened at $52.05 on Thursday. Basic-Fit has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.26.

Basic-Fit NV engages in the operation of fitness clubs under one and the same Basic-Fit label. It operates through the following segments: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. Its application offers workout schedule, access to GXR video platform for group classes, and online coach.

