Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 23,982 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,982 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Terex were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Terex by 65.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 468.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.69. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

