Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.48.

RY opened at $106.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $108.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,911,000 after buying an additional 666,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after buying an additional 1,268,398 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,263,000 after buying an additional 933,365 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,321,000 after buying an additional 113,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,418,000 after buying an additional 1,760,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

