Royal Bank of Canada Increases Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$200.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.20.

Shares of IFCZF opened at $134.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.71 and its 200-day moving average is $135.52. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $109.46 and a 12 month high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

