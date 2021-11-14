Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$69.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CDPYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $47.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

