Royal Bank of Canada Increases Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to $78.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altus Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $52.71 on Friday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

