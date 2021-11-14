Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after buying an additional 144,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brinker International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

