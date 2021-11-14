Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target to $17.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HOOK. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $108.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 9.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 0.7% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,856,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 32.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 901,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 221,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at $183,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.