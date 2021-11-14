Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,021 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of GoodRx worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,397,000 after purchasing an additional 504,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 115,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GoodRx by 153.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 167,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 63.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,333,000 after acquiring an additional 637,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 63.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 348,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 134,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of -58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 34.09 and a beta of -0.87.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 123,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $5,467,594.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $934,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 1,135,886 shares valued at $48,935,998. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.21.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

