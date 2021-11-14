Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHP.UN. TD Securities boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.72.

Shares of CHP.UN stock opened at C$15.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.65. The stock has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 16.39. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$12.53 and a 1 year high of C$15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

