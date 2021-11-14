Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 17,535 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,818,000 after acquiring an additional 369,529 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 66,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,376 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $33.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

