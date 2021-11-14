Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Rogers worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth about $745,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 400.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth about $3,534,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,519,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 20.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,461,000 after buying an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $269.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.76. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $136.82 and a 12 month high of $273.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.25.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

