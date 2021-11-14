Rockley Photonics (RKLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Rockley Photonics to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RKLY opened at $6.68 on Friday. Rockley Photonics has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RKLY shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

