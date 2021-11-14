RK Asset Management LLC Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

RK Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries accounts for approximately 8.3% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,196,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MHK. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $177.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.76 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.75.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

