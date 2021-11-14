Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

RBA has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. OTR Global restated a negative rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.67.

NYSE:RBA opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,445 shares of company stock worth $1,580,654. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $50,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

