Ricardo’s (RCDO) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

RCDO opened at GBX 452 ($5.91) on Wednesday. Ricardo has a 1-year low of GBX 331 ($4.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 508 ($6.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 415.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 411.21. The stock has a market cap of £281.23 million and a P/E ratio of 155.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $1.75. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

In other Ricardo news, insider Ian Gibson sold 4,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.58), for a total transaction of £20,905.92 ($27,313.72).

Ricardo Company Profile

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

