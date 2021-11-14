Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has a payout ratio of 52.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

