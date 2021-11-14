Revolution Populi (RVP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $64,316.00

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $92.11 million and $64,316.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00052145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.21 or 0.00220243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00086968 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

