ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock Sells 2,500 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,653.28.

ResMed stock opened at $254.81 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.02. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

