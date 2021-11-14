Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Xometry, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xometry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Xometry’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XMTR. Citigroup began coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Xometry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

Shares of XMTR opened at $54.17 on Friday. Xometry has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $97.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

