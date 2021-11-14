Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NuVasive, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Brodovsky expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in NuVasive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 36.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NuVasive by 939.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 103.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

