Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $52.42 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,558 shares of company stock worth $1,225,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 663.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

