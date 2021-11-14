Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RNO. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renault presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.85 ($44.52).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO stock opened at €34.37 ($40.44) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €30.98 and its 200 day moving average is €32.57. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.