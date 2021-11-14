Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 385,200 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 385,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Trilogy Metals worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,865,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th.

In other news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William Beckwith Hayden sold 25,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $43,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,818 shares of company stock worth $495,432. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

TMQ opened at $1.94 on Friday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $280.23 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

