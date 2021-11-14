Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 723,544 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 297,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Barnwell Industries worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRN opened at $2.65 on Friday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,745.99%.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil and Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

