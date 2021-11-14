Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 32,300 Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.64. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $894.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. Analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCBS. Piper Sandler raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

