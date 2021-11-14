Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,517 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AstroNova were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AstroNova by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AstroNova by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter worth about $435,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 110,050.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

ALOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. AstroNova, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstroNova, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

