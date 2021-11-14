Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 23,600 Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Badger Meter as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,186 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 34,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,128,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $514,349.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BMI opened at $109.41 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.07 and a twelve month high of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.64.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

