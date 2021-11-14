Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock.

RGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a coverage pending rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON RGL opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.23. The firm has a market cap of £464.16 million and a PE ratio of 28.13. Regional REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.91%.

In other Regional REIT news, insider Frances Daley bought 70,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £61,871.92 ($80,836.06).

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

