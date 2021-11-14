REE Automotive (REE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of REE Automotive stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

REE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Hans Thomas purchased 161,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $935,624.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Weisburd acquired 123,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $739,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in REE Automotive stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

