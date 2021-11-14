Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 715,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,457,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of FMC by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of FMC by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,470,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $106.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.77. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

