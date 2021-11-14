Red Spruce Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.4% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,507,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

Shares of EMR opened at $97.42 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

