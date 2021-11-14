Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys 38,065 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,065 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,336,000 after purchasing an additional 393,652 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,446,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in National CineMedia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 111,386 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCMI opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

